207 job aspirants get appointment letters in Shillong 'Rozgar Mela'

Shillong, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 207 youths during a 'Rozgar Mela' here, officials said.

The appointees hail from Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Assam.

During the 'Rozgar Mela' organised by the Department of Posts, North East Circle, Margherita, the minister of state for external affairs and textile, handed over the appointment letters to 191 recruits in the Department of Post, 15 in the Railways and one in the NIT Meghalaya, they said.

"This day is not about statistics, it is about you. You are ambassadors of our government's vision for India. Your integrity, dedication, and commitment will be the foundation of our nation's growth, our motherland India's growth," Margherita told the appointees.

The Rozgar Mela was organised across 40 locations in the country to distribute appointment letters to recruits joining the central government ministries and departments.

Speaking to media persons, Margherita termed the job fair as an incredible initiative, and said, "I am proud to see hundreds of successful youth gathered here. They are eager to embrace their new roles. It fills me with joy to witness candidates expressing appreciation for the government's efforts".

"Not just as a minister but as a citizen of India, I take great pride in witnessing this progress in new India, as we march towards the path of prosperity" he said. PTI JOP BDC