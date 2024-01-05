21 BJP central leaders to campaign in 21 LS constituencies in Odisha: LoP

Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jaynarayan Mishra on Friday said that 21 BJP central leaders will campaign in the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

The senior BJP leader said central and state leaders will be made in-charges of all the 147 assembly segments.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Odisha ahead of the elections.

"Twenty-one BJP central leaders will visit the state's 21 parliamentary constituencies ahead of the general elections. Central and state leaders will be made in-charges of the 147 assembly constituencies in the state," Mishra told reporters here, adding the decisions were taken at a recent meeting in Delhi.

He said the party is focussing on strengthening its base at the booth level and assembly constituency-specific strategies are being made to defeat the ruling BJD.

Simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha will be held in Odisha this year. PTI AAM AAM ACD