21-book series on Indian Knowledge System launched at DU event

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 21-book series on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) was released at an event organised at Delhi University on Thursday, with speakers emphasising the need to integrate India's traditional knowledge, scientific heritage and civilisational thought into modern higher education.

Addressing the gathering, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal said Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan has been collaborating with universities and schools nationwide to promote IKS-based learning.

He said the organisation runs more than 13,000 schools catering to 35 lakh students and offers education from pre-school to doctoral levels.

Gopal noted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has created space for incorporating IKS into mainstream curricula and said the country must rediscover its intellectual heritage in fields ranging from astronomy to geometry.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the city's school curriculum has been redesigned to help students form early connections with Indian traditions and knowledge frameworks.

The event, organised at DU's Convention Hall at the Vice Regal Lodge, was attended by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, former GB-IKS head Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe and Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan president Professor Kailash Chandra Sharma. PTI MHS RHL