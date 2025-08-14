21 CBI officers awarded medals on Independence Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) CBI officers who led the probe in major corruption cases such as the 2G spectrum and Vyapam, NEET UG 2024 paper leak, Chota Rajan case and cyber crimes were among the 21 officers awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of the 79th Independence Day on Thursday, an official statement said.

DIG Vivek Priyadarshi, who is known for his investigation into the 2G corruption case, Vyapam, and cases related to West Bengal post-poll violence, has been awarded the coveted President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

DIG Machhindra Ramchandra Kadole, who probed cases related to gangster Chota Rajan, corruption in the Palace on Wheels train, Ponzi scam and post poll violence cases in West Bengal, has also been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Kadole also served as the police advisor in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

He was posted at Juba, South Sudan, as the contingent commander of the Indian police contingent for the mission, and received a UN medal for his services.

ASP Bandi Peddiraju, who led the probe into the NEET UG 2024 paper leak case, social media posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges, Paritala Ravi murder case, and cyber crime cases related to tech support scams impersonating Microsoft and Amazon, has also been honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Peddiraju, who rose from the ranks of a constable, has 150 awards to his name, including the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2019.

Additional SP Ch Venkata Narendra Deve, Deputy SP Vishal, and Head Constable Abhijit Sen have also been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Fifteen CBI officers have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, an agency spokesperson said.

DIG Anoop T Mathew, Deputy Legal Advisors Bal Karan Singh, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Additional SP Sunil Dutt, Deputy SPs Ashok Kumar, K Vijaya Vaishnavi, Ajay Singh Gahlaut, Crime Assistant Dilbagh Singh Jasrotia, ASI Pawan Kumar Bhardwaj, Head Constables Mohan Singh Jadaun, Arabinda Garai and Chitimireddy Suryanarayan Reddy, Constables Satish Kumar, Rambabu Yedida, and Naval Kumar Dixit have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the spokesperson said.