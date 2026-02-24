21 custodial deaths recorded in Rajasthan in past two years, govt tells assembly

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday informed the assembly that 21 cases of deaths in police custody were reported in the state between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Shanti Dhariwal, the government said it recorded 21 custodial deaths during the two-year period. The details of the action taken in the cases were also given.

Responding to a related query on action taken in such cases, the government said in all instances of deaths in police custody, cases were registered and both judicial and administrative inquiries were ordered.

According to the data, eight custodial deaths were recorded in 2024, whereas 13 such deaths occurred in the year 2025. The government informed the House that a probe was pending in nine cases, all occurring in 2025.

The government said the judicial inquiry ordered in all cases where the investigation was complete, found no negligence by police staff except in one case, where a departmental inquiry was recommended. All deaths occurred either due to natural causes or by suicide.

Custodial deaths remain a sensitive issue, often drawing scrutiny from courts and human rights bodies, with mandatory judicial probes required under existing legal provisions. PTI AG ARB ARB