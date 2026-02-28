21 dead, 8 critically injured in Andhra cracker unit explosion, PM, Shah, CM condole deaths

Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 (PTI) As many as 21 people were killed and 8 others critically injured in the cracker unit blast here in Kakinada district on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit the site, he said.

"As far as I know, 21 bodies are seen here (at the site). Another eight persons are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Approximately there were 30 people in the unit," the minister told reporters.

"This is the biggest blast in the state. Full details are yet to come. There is no chance that anyone would survive. Some people are undergoing treatment, he said.

He further said officials are inquiring into the cause of the fire, which led to the blast. All workers belong to poor sections of society. The chief minister will certainly make a decision on supporting the families.

"But we can not bring back lives. It has come to my knowledge that there is a lot of stock in the unit (at the time of the blast). So even a minor accident may turn into a major one as all are explosive in nature," he said.

The blast occurred around 2 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the explosion in the firecrackers manufacturing unit in Kakinada district that left 21 dead.

In a post on 'X', Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and medical care is being provided to the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those affected," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over a large number of cracker manufacturing workers losing their lives at Surya Fireworks, said an official release.

"The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," the CM said in a post on 'X'.

Naidu said he spoke to officials about the accident and directed them to extend immediate help to the victims.

"We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of the affected families," he said.

Naidu directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site.

The intensity of the explosion at Vetlakpalem village in Samarlakota mandal was so strong that bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields, a police official said.

Horrifying scenes played out amid lush green paddy fields as locals were seen shifting bodies in 'barakalu', sheets made of fertiliser bags.

Fire and smoke emanated from the blast site, and an ambulance rushed to rescue the injured.

The Kakinada Government General Hospital superintendent said the hospital received seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent. She said they are under treatment.

Police have deployed drones to locate body parts flung into nearby agricultural fields.