21 illegal immigrants apprehended in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 19 (PTI) Amid heightened security measures during the festive season, the BSF apprehended 21 illegal immigrants, including 10 Rohigyas, from two districts of Tripura, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF teams, in a coordinated operation with the state police and the Government Railway Police, detected suspicious movement of 11 people at Agartala Railway Station in West Tripura district during the day, and found that they were Bangladeshis who had illegally entered India.

These infiltrators were attempting to travel in other parts of the country, said the statement issued by the BSF, Tripura frontier.

In a separate incident in North Tripura district, BSF jawans apprehended 10 Rohingya migrants, including women and children, who were attempting to cross over to Bangladesh illegally, the release said.

During interrogation, the Rohingyas admitted that they had travelled from Delhi and Jammu, and planned to reach Moulvibazar in Bangladesh.

"These operations underscore the BSF's heightened vigilance and alertness to curb infiltration, human trafficking, and trans-border crimes during the ongoing festive period," the statement added. PTI PS BDC