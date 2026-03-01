21 illegal migrants from Bangladesh sent back from Assam

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) A total of 21 illegal migrants from Bangladesh, including children, were sent back to their country from Assam in the early hours of Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The push back took place from Sribhumi district of the state, he said.

"Alert eyes. Midnight action. At 12:30 AM sharp, 21 illegal migrants were sent back to their respective country, thanks to the ever-watchful @sribhumipolice," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Apprehended. Documented. Sent back home. Seems like while most people were dreaming, our police were wide awake doing the night shift for the nation. Sleep can wait when duty calls," he added, lauding the police action.

The two photographs shared by the chief minister on X showed at least seven children among the illegal migrants.

The Assam government has been cracking the whip on illegal migrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation. PTI SSG SSG RG