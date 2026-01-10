21 industrial units found operating without NOC in Delhi's Naraina, reveals CAQM inspection

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Up to 21 industrial units were found to be operating in the Cantonment Board (CB) area of Naraina without the requisite NOC from the authority concerned, a special inspection drive conducted there has revealed.

According to officials, flying squads of CAQM, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board carried out a joint inspection drive earlier this week to check compliance with prevailing environmental norms and land-use regulations.

The inspection followed complaints from members of the All Naraina Residents Welfare Samati regarding the operation of polluting industrial units in residential premises.

"During the inspection drive, all locations mentioned in the complaint were visited and every industrial unit found operational at the time of inspection was examined. In total, 21 industrial units were inspected across the CB Area of Naraina," a statement by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

"The inspection revealed that 19 out of the 21 units fall under the category of Household Industries as per the provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021, however, they do not possess the NOC," it added.

The remaining two units were not listed under permissible household industries.

As per the DPCC's consent policy and in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, household industries operating in residential areas are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the High Powered Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the commissioner of industries of the Delhi government.

"During the inspection, none of the inspected units were able to produce documentary evidence of having obtained the mandatory NOC from the competent authority.

"In view of these findings, CAQM has communicated the matter to the Delhi Cantonment Board, advising it to take necessary action to ensure that industrial units in the CB Area, Naraina, are allowed to operate only after obtaining due permissions and Statutory clearances, including the requisite NOC," it said.