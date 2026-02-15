21 lakh devotees take holy dip in Ganga, Sangam on Magh Mela's last day

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the last bathing day of the ongoing Magh Mela, 21 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in the Ganga and Sangam by 10 am, an official said on Sunday.

A mela authority official said that devotees have been arriving at the fair area and bathing since late Saturday night. By 10 am on Sunday, 21 lakh devotees have bathed in the Ganga and Sangam, the official said.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that adequate security arrangements have been made at all the ghats. SDRF and NDRF teams are deployed, along with boatmen and divers.

Verma said that adequate changing rooms are available at all the ghats, and the fair area is being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones. PTI RAJ AMJ AMJ