'21 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh', Amit Shah vows to eradicate menace by March 26

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Twenty-one Maoists, including 13 senior cadres, have surrendered with their weapons in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday, reiterating the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

The 21 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday after handing over 18 weapons to the authorities.

"Glad to share that 21 Maoists have surrendered along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Out of them, 13 were senior cadres," Shah wrote on X.

Commending the surrendered Naxals for joining the mainstream after abjuring violence at the call of the Modi government, the home minister said he wants to make an appeal to the rest who are still wielding guns to surrender at the earliest.

"We are resolved to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026," he said.

On October 17, 210 Naxalites, including its central committee member Rupesh alias Satish, carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 9.18 crore, surrendered at Jagdalpur in Bastar district after handing over 153 weapons.

On October 2, 103 Maoists, 49 of them carrying a collective bounty of more than Rs 1.06 crore, surrendered in Bijapur district of Bastar region. PTI ACB ARI