21 Marathwada villages getting water through tankers, private wells acquired

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has acquired 70 private wells in three districts of the Marathwada region to supply drinking water to 62 villages, officials said on Thursday.

Amid rising summer heat, 21 villages and three hamlets are being supplied water by 19 tankers, said a report by the divisional commissioner's office.

As many as 34 wells have been acquired in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 15 in Hingoli and 21 in Nanded.

Of 19 tankers, 17 are deployed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and two in Nanded, the report said. PTI AW KRK