Manipur violence: 21 MLAs urge Amit Shah to form 'popular govt' in state to bring peace

Imphal: Twenty-one Manipur MLAs have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to form a "popular government" in the northeastern state, which is now under the President's rule, to ensure peace and normalcy.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur, where more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The imposition of the President's rule came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The letter, which is signed by 13 BJP MLAs, 3 NPP legislators, 3 Naga Peoples' Front MLAs and two independent members of the assembly, stated, "The people of Manipur welcomed the President's rule...with lots of hope and expectation. However, it's going to be three months, but no visible actions to bring peace and normalcy have been seen so far."

"There is strong apprehension among the people that the violence may occur again in the state. Many civil organisations have come out openly against the imposition of the President's rule and are demanding the installation of a popular government.

"These organisations have started holding public rallies, street corner meetings, instigating the general public, blaming the ruling MLAs for not staking claim to form a popular government and fixing responsibility for the imposition of PR (President's rule) in the state," the legislators said in the April 10 letter.

The letter was received by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29 and made public on Wednesday, one of the legislators said.

The MLAs also said, "We feel the installation of a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur".

They requested the home minister to "take necessary steps to install a popular government at the earliest in the interests of the people of Manipur. We assure you we will work with full dedication and devotion to bring peace and normalcy after the installation of a popular government".