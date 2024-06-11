21 more packets of charas found washed up on Gujarat sea coast

Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat), Jun 11 (PTI) As many as 21 packets of charas with an estimated value of Rs 11 crore were found washed up on the sea coast in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

Of these, 20 were found on Tuesday near Mithapur town and one on Monday, they said.

With this, the Devbhumi Dwarka police have found 51 packets of charas (cannabis) valued at Rs 27 crore washed ashore by sea waves in the last few days, police sources said.

Special Operations Group (SOG) sleuths and local police on Saturday found three plastic sacks containing 30 packets from the sea coast near Varvala.

Forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials who were called in for verification ascertained that the packets contained 32 kg charas whose market value was Rs 16 crore, said the police. PTI COR KA RSY