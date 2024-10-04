21 newly Co-districts inaugurated in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) Twenty-one newly created co-districts in Assam were inaugurated on Friday by different ministers, an official release said.

The Assam government has created 39 new co-districts in the state in a bid to take the administration to the doorstep of the citizens. Of the 39 co-districts, 21 were inaugurated on Friday while the remaining 18 will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scheduled to inaugurate Jalukabari co-district (also his assembly constituency), under Kamrup Metropolitan, on Saturday.

Assam is the first state to set up co-districts which will serve as smaller administrative units below the district level, it said.

The co-districts have been set up with the objective of timely access to essential government services by citizens, to improve efficiency bringing governance to the grassroots and streamlining citizen-centric services.

The co-districts will deal with land revenue matters, development works and welfare schemes, food and civil supplies, excise, panchayat and rural development and disaster management.

Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dassa inaugurated the two co-districts of Bilasipara and Golakganj in Dhubri district while Minister for Handloom and Textiles U G Brahma was present at Goalpara (West).

Minister for Environment and Forests C M Patowary inaugurated the co-district of Rangia in Kamrup district, Transport minister Keshab Mahanta at Kaliabor in Nagaon district and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal at Sipajhar and Dalgaon in Darrang district.

Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the co-districts of Naduar and Behali in Sonitpur district, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Nandita Garlosa at Gohpur in Biswanath and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu at Jonai in Dhenaji district.

Industry and Commerce minister Bimal Borah inaugurated the co-districts of Margherita and Sadiya in Tinsukia district and Revenue and Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan at Khowang in Dibrugarh district.

Finance minister Ajanta Neog inaugurated Titabor in Jorhat district, Agriculture minister Atul Bora at Bokakhat while Labour minister Sanjoy Kishan was at Dergaon and Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

In Barak Valley, Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurated the co-districts of Patrharkandi and Ram Krishna Nagar in Karimganj district.

The remaining 18 co-districts, including four in Kamrup (Metro), two each in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Morigaon along with one each in Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Charaideo and Cachar, will be inaugurated on Saturday. PTI DG DG RG