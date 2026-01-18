21 pc of MP undertrials are tribals, says Singhar; calls for speedy trials, prison reforms

Bhopal, Jan 18 (PTI) Around 21 per cent of undertrial prisoners in Madhya Pradesh jails belonged to the tribal community, claimed Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Sunday, while urging the government and judiciary to ensure speedy trials and simpler bail procedures for such inmates.

Singhar, in a statement, said that as per the 2011 Census, Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 1.53 crore tribals, accounting for 21.08 per cent of the state's population, the highest among Indian states.

Raising concerns about severe overcrowding in prisons, he pointed out that Madhya Pradesh has 45,543 prisoners lodged in 132 jails, the third-highest in the country after Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while the total prison capacity is around 30,000.

"Of the total inmates, 22,946 prisoners, about 50 per cent, are undertrials, and of these, 21 per cent belong to tribal communities, the highest in the country," said Singhar, the Congress's tribal face.

Dalits account for 19 per cent, while Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute 40 per cent of the undertrial population, he added.

Singhar said the data showed that socially and economically weaker sections were disproportionately affected by prolonged judicial processes, and many have remained in jail for long periods due to poverty and inability to furnish bail.

He referred to the Supreme Court's recent observations on the long incarceration of undertrial prisoners, noting that keeping a person in jail for an extended period without conviction violated Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

The apex court has observed that undertrials, particularly from poorer sections, often remain imprisoned for years as they are unable to arrange bail, the Congress leader said.

He further said that Madhya Pradesh has around 22,000 convicted prisoners, nearly 50 per cent of whom belong to tribal and Dalit communities.

Singhar said there was an urgent need for coordinated action by the government and judiciary to expedite undertrial hearings, simplify bail procedures and focus on comprehensive prison reforms.

According to officials, the state government has taken several measures for tribal welfare, including the withdrawal of criminal cases against members of the Scheduled Tribes in instances where land encroachments have been cleared.

As of March 3, 2009, the government had withdrawn 87,549 registered forest offence cases against the Scheduled Tribes. Of the 35,807 cases registered in the past 10 years, 28,645 have been resolved, while 4,396 remain pending in courts, they said.

The state government also released 32 prisoners, including nine from tribal communities, on November 15, observed as Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day, officials said. PTI LAL ARU