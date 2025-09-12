21% of sitting MPs, MLAs, MLCs have dynastic background; highest presence in Lok Sabha: ADR

New Delhi: Over one-fifth of 5,204 sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs analysed have dynastic backgrounds with their representation highest in Lok Sabha at 31 per cent, according to poll rights body ADR.

Among national parties, 20 per cent of sitting representatives have dynastic backgrounds. The Congress has the highest share at 32 per cent, followed by the BJP at 18 per cent. The CPI(M) has the lowest, with just 8 per cent of its members from political families.

"Among the national parties, 3,214 sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been analyzed and 657 (20 per cent) having dynastic backgrounds. Congress has 32 per cent of the sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs from dynastic backgrounds followed by BJP with 18 per cent, while smaller parties such as the CPI(M) show minimal dynastic influence, with only 8 per cent of their sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs from dynastic backgrounds," the report said.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch's (NEW) report found that 1,107 (21 per cent) of all sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs have dynastic backgrounds. While state assemblies have the lowest share at 20 per cent, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislative councils report 31 per cent, 21 per cent and 22 per cent dynastic representation respectively.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh tops in absolute numbers with 141 dynasts, followed by Maharashtra (129), Bihar (96) and Karnataka (94).

"Among the states, Uttar Pradesh ranks highest in absolute numbers with 141 (23 per cent) out of 604 MPs, MLAs and MLCs analysed having dynastic political backgrounds. Maharashtra follows with 129 (32 per cent) out of 403 sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs from dynastic backgrounds.

"In Bihar, 96 (27 per cent) out of 360 sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs are from dynastic backgrounds, while Karnataka has 94 (29 per cent) out of 326 sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs from dynastic backgrounds," the report said.

In terms of proportion, Andhra Pradesh leads with 34 per cent of its sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs belonging to political families, followed by Maharashtra (32 per cent) and Karnataka (29 per cent).

"When we look at larger states in terms of proportion, Andhra Pradesh has the highest share of dynastic representation, with 86 (34 per cent) out of 255 sitting MPs, MLAs and MLCs coming from political families.

"This is followed by Maharashtra, where 129 (32 per cent) out of 403 MPs, MLAs and MLCs have dynastic background and Karnataka, 94 (29 per cent) out of 326 MPs, MLAs and MLCs having dynastic backgrounds. These figures highlight the continued and widespread prevalence of dynastic politics, particularly in politically significant states," the report said.

The report highlights regional patterns, with dynastic politics deeply entrenched in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while eastern and northeastern states show more variation. For instance, Bihar reports 27 per cent dynastic representation, but Assam only 9 per cent.

State parties display even higher levels with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and JKNC each recording 42 per cent dynastic representation, followed by YSRCP (38 per cent) and TDP (36 per cent). On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (10 per cent) and AIADMK (4 per cent) show relatively low levels of dynasticism.

Unrecognised parties and independents also show significant dynastic influence, with nearly a quarter of their representatives from political families. Some smaller outfits are entirely family-run.

The report said that while only 18 per cent of male MPs, MLAs and MLCs come from political families, the share jumps to 47 per cent for women.

"Out of 4,665 sitting male MPs, MLAs and MLCs analyzed, 856 (18 per cent) have dynastic backgrounds. Among 539 sitting female MPs, MLAs and MLCs, 251 (47 per cent) are from political families. Dynastic representation is more than twice as high among women compared to men," it said.

The report said dynastic rates for females exceed males in nearly all states with female representation (e.g., Maharashtra: 69 per cent female vs. 28 per cent male; Andhra Pradesh: 69 per cent female vs. 29 per cent male; Bihar: 57 per cent female vs. 22 per cent male; Telangana: 64 per cent female vs. 21 per cent male).

The states/UTs with 100 per cent female dynastic rates include Goa (3 out of 3), Puducherry (1 out of 1) and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu (1 out of 1).

The highest dynastic females are in Uttar Pradesh, where 29 (42 per cent) are dynastic out of 69; Maharashtra, 27 (69 per cent) out of 39; Bihar, 25 (57 per cent) out of 44; Andhra Pradesh, 20 (69 per cent) out of 29.

While the lowest dynastic rates are in West Bengal (28 per cent female, 5 per cent male), reflecting possibly less family-centric politics.

The report said 23 (24 per cent) out of 94 sitting independent MPs, MLAs and MLCs analysed have dynastic political backgrounds.

The report said dynastic politics in India is not merely about inheritance of seats but a structural feature of the system. Factors such as the dominance of "winnability" in candidate selection, high election costs, and lack of internal party democracy strengthen the hold of political families.

Parties routinely prefer dynastic contenders due to their inherited networks of money, muscle, and patronage.

The report observed that large states with strong party organizations (like Tamil Nadu, 15 per cent and West Bengal, 9 per cent) show lower dynasticism compared to smaller or mid-sized states (e.g., Jharkhand, 28 per cent, Himachal Pradesh, 27 per cent).

This suggests that cadre-based or ideological parties (DMK, AIADMK, Left, TMC) may dilute dynastic entry more effectively than regional family-run outfits.

In states like Jharkhand (73 per cent of women dynastic) and Maharashtra (69 per cent), nearly all women in politics rely on family networks. This shows that while dynasticism opens doors for women, it simultaneously limits space for first-generation non-dynastic female politicians, the report said.

The report said left-wing and newer reformist parties (CPI(M), AAP) have lowest dynasticism, aligning with their ideological positioning against elitism.

By contrast, "social justice" or caste-based regional parties (SP, RJD, JD(U)) exhibit 30-40 per cent dynasticism.