Itanagar: An estimated 21 percent of the 8,31,648 eligible voters have exercised their franchise till 12 noon in the elections to panchayati raj institutions and civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, polling for which is underway on Monday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The polling, which began at 7 am with a moderate turnout in the initial hours due to cold weather, picked up as the day progressed.

While the voter turnout for the panchayat poll was estimated at 20.45 per cent, the voting percentage for Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies was recorded at 19 and 21 per cent, respectively, State Election Commission (SEC) under-secretary Tage Nipa said.

The SEC has deployed over 40,000 security personnel and around 15,000 polling staff to ensure peaceful polls.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu exercised his franchise at the 11-Gyangkhar polling booth in Tawang district.

"I exercised my democratic right by casting my vote at the 11-Gyangkhar polling booth in the panchayat elections. I appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to come out in large numbers and vote responsibly in the panchayat elections and for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council," Khandu said in a post on X.

He also said, Your vote is crucial for strengthening grassroots democracy, promoting community development, and securing a better future for our children." The ruling BJP has already won 58 zilla parishad constituencies unopposed, while the National People's Party (NPP) secured one seat. Four BJP candidates were also elected unopposed to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

In addition, as many as 5,037 BJP candidates for gram panchayat seats have been declared elected without contest.

Altogether, 440 candidates are contesting for 186 zilla parishad seats, while 39 are in the fray for 16 IMC wards and 21 for eight wards of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

In total, 8,31,648 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 7,59,210 for panchayat bodies and 72,438 for municipal elections.

The SEC said there are 2,171 polling stations for panchayat elections, 67 for the IMC and 12 for the PMC.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used for municipal polls, and ballot boxes for panchayat elections.

Counting of votes will be held on December 20.

The state government has declared December 15 as a paid public holiday for the general elections to the panchayati raj institutions and municipalities.

An order issued by state chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta stated that all government offices, banks, educational institutions, and business establishments will remain closed.

Private sector employees will also get a holiday without wage deduction as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it added.