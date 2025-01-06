21 terrorists arrested by Assam Police's STF since March 2023

Guwahati, Jan 6 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested 21 terrorists, including 16 belonging to Islamic extremist groups, since March 2023, Special DGP Harmeet Singh said on Monday.

Altogether 16 Islamic extremist group members, one each from ULFA and Maoist outfits and three others from Manipur-based extremist organisations have been arrested between March 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, Singh said at a press conference here.

The STF also recovered four rifles, one 7.65 mm pistol, 31 rounds of ammunitions, one round of AK-series ammunition, 17 bullet pellets, a grenade with explosives, materials used for making IEDs, along with several other arms and ammunitions, he said.

In operations against drugs and narcotics, 59.41 kgs of heroin, 9,67,898 psychotropic tablets, 37,000 bottles of banned phensedyl cough syrup, 3999.68 kgs of ganja, 37.26 kgs of opium and one kg of methamphetamine were also seized during the period.

In operations against smugglers, 1.10 kgs of pure gold and 20,37 kgs of fake yellow metal were also recovered during the period, Singh said.

Two rhino horns, 14 ivory, two tiger teeth, 15 rhino hooves, 1.792 kgs of pangolin scales and one antler were also recovered.

The STF seized 134 vehicles and 361 mobile phones during operations, he said.

Altogether 254 operations were carried out while 137 people were arrested and 111 cases were registered by the STF during the same period. PTI DG BDC