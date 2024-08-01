21 transgenders held for creating nuisance at public places in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) Police have apprehended a total of 21 transgenders for allegedly creating nuisance at public places in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Navi Mumbai police took the action.

The police had received complaints from local residents and others that transgenders made objectionable gestures at passersby and disturbed peace in different areas of Navi Mumbai.

Accordingly, the AHTC formed three teams and carried out simultaneous action on July 30 at different places, including Uran Phata, Juinagar and APMC truck terminal, and picked up the transgenders, he said.

Twelve of the transgenders were held from Juinagar, six from the APMC truck terminal and three from Uran Phata, he said.

An FIR under section 296 (obscene acts or songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them at the CBD, Nerul, and APMC police stations, he said. PTI COR MVG NP