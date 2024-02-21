21-year-old farmer killed in clash with Haryana security personnel

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on Februray 13.

The victim has been identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to hospital from the Khanauri border point. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB