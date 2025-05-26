New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was apprehended here for allegedly creating a fake social media account in the name of his ex-girlfriend to defame her, police said on Monday.

Aman, a resident of Old Anarkali in Krishna Nagar, had allegedly created a fake social media account using the name and photos of the 25-year-old woman, a Civil Lines resident working as an event manager, they said.

Police said the complainant, whose identity has been withheld, approached the cyber police station alleging that someone had made a fake profile using her photos. The account handler sent follow requests to her friends and colleagues, soliciting money by pretending to be in distress.

When her friends became suspicious and quizzed the account handler, the accused allegedly sent messages abusing the complainant and her friends from the fake account.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

"A team, during the technical investigation, sought details of the account from the platform, which helped identify two suspects," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

When the complainant was shown the profiles, she identified one of them as Aman, her former boyfriend. Police then tracked his location to Krishna Nagar and apprehended him.

Aman's mobile phone and SIM card used in the offence were seized. During interrogation, Aman, who is unemployed and has studied up to Class 5, confessed to committing the offence out of revenge after the complainant ended their three-year relationship.

He admitted to impersonating her online with the intent of damaging her reputation among her friends.

"He created a fake profile to seek money from the victim's friends. When his attempt failed, he began to abuse and defame the victim," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is underway.