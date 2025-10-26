21-year-old held for raping Dalit girl in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl and persuading her to convert her religion by making false promises of marriage, police said.

Based on a complaint by the mother of the 17-year-old girl on Saturday, a case has been lodged against the accused, Amin Mohammad, at Chunar police station in Mirzapur district, the police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 318(2) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the BNS, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and the SC/ST Act.

Based on inputs received from an informer, a police team took the accused, a resident of an area under Chunar police station limits, into custody, the statement said.