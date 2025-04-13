21-year-old man arrested for raping, killing girl in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal: A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a girl in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Sunday.

The girl's body was found in a forest in Thanlon sub-division on Friday, they said.

"The girl had gone to the forest to collect firewood. As she did not return, her father went to the forest looking for her. He found her body with clothes torn and injury marks," an officer said.

The accused was arrested from Khoken village in the district. He is a native of Pherzawl district, police said.

Demanding stringent punishment for the accussed, the Zomi Mothers' Association said "the repeated recurrence of rape only testifies the lack of respect and failure to protect the dignity of woman".

This is the third case of rape of a minor in Churachandpur district in less than a month.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an underage boy. Last month, a nine-year-old girl was found dead in the vicinity of a relief camp.