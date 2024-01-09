21-year-old man arrested from Mumbai for kidnapping minor Goa girl

Panaji, Jan 9 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl who was residing in a hostel in North Goa, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters the accused, Akshay Tayde, originally from Bhopal, was arrested for kidnapping the 14-year-old girl residing in the hostel in Mapusa town, 9km from state capital Panaji.

However, the motive behind the abduction was not yet know, he said.

Dalvi said the hostel warden had filed a complaint against an unknown person after the girl went missing.

The girl stepped out to go to a Mapusa market on January 7, but did not return to the hostel, said the police officer, citing the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) and also the Goa Children's Act against the unknown person.

Dalvi said during technical surveillance, the accused was identified and he was found to be moving with the victim in Mumbai, around 600km from Goa.

He said Goa cops contacted their counterparts in Mumbai's Naupada police station who helped in tracing the accused.

Tayde was brought to Mapusa from Mumbai after he was placed under arrest, said Dalvi. PTI RPS RSY