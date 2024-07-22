21-year-old man dies after jumping from commercial high-rise in Noida

Noida, Jul 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died on Monday after allegedly jumping from a commercial high-rise building in Noida, with police suspecting he took the extreme step due to domestic issues.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at the commercial complex in Sector 90, under Sector 142 police station limits, they said.

"The deceased has been identified as Raj Verma, a native of Mahoba district. Verma had previously worked as a delivery executive in the area but had not been employed there recently," a police official said.

Police said upon being alerted, they arrived at the Bhutani Alphathum promptly and rushed Verma to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that domestic issues may have contributed to the incident, though the investigation is ongoing, a local police official told PTI.

"We are examining CCTV footage to also confirm from which floor of the high-rise building the man jumped," the official said.

Police said they have informed Verma's family and completed an inspection of the site.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal procedures are in progress, police added.