21-year-old man stabbed to death near his house in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death near his house here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Lakshya, a resident of the Raghubir Nagar area.

"On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an information was received at the Khyala police station from the GGS Hospital regarding a person being taken there with stab injuries and was declared dead in the hospital," a senior police officer said.

It was found that the incident took place around 10 pm in the JJ colony near the house of the victim, police said.

"Some suspects have been identified, who are absconding as of now. No concrete details, regarding the events preceding the incident, have come on record so far," said the officer.