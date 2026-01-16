21-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Jaitpur; two held

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were injured during a clash between two groups in Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Thursday night when the victims went to meet another group for a reconciliation meeting following a dispute over a social media post.

Police received a PCR call at 11.18 pm. Upon reaching a police team found three injured men and shifted them to hospital.

One of the victims, Krishna Sahu (21), sustained multiple stab injuries to the chest, shoulder and back. He was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Another victim, Sunny (21), suffered injuries to the abdomen and thigh and was undergoing treatment. The third victim, Prince (19), was discharged after receiving first aid for minor injuries.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the clash triggered by a personal dispute between involving a mutual acquaintance. The conflict began when one of the accused, identified as Deepak, shared a post on social media directed at Prince, the police said.

While both sides had agreed to meet to resolve the matter amicably, a verbal altercation broke out during the meeting. The accused allegedly attacked the victims with knives before fleeing, they said.

Forensic experts and a crime team examined the spot and police analysed CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspects.

Based on a technical analysis and local intelligence, police apprehended 24-year-old graphic designer Aashish and a 17-year-old juvenile, the police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

The father of the deceased, Shiv Kumar, said his son left home with three friends around 10 pm after speaking on the phone. "We have no idea about what happened there. We want strict action against those who killed my son," Kumar said.