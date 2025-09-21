21-year-old woman found hanging at in-laws' house in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her in-laws' house here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Pinky had married Vinod Kumar about five months ago.

She was found hanging from a noose inside the house in Digha Gopalpur in the Jamo area, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, a police officer said.

Pinky's parents, who reside in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, have been informed, he said.