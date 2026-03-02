210 live turtles rescued in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha), Mar 2 (PTI) Odisha forest department officers on Monday rescued 210 live Indian flap shell turtles being allegedly smuggled in a vehicle in Malkangiri district, officials said.

During a search operation, forest personnel intercepted an SUV inside a forest near MV-62 in the district and found the turtles packed in 10 gunny bags, Malkangiri divisional forest officer Sai Karan told reporters.

On noticing forest staff approaching, the driver and other co-accused persons fled the spot, and could not be apprehended till evening, he said.

The forest personnel seized the vehicle along with the gunny bags containing the turtles.

A wildlife offence case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused, he said.

The rescued turtles are being taken for safe custody and further necessary action as per provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act, he informed.

The turtles were reportedly being transported from Andhra Pradesh to MV-62 village. The estimated value of the seized turtles is around Rs 4 lakh, forest department sources said.