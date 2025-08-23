2,100 kg of adulterated cheese, expired mustard oil seized in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Food Safety Department on Saturday seized 21 quintals of adulterated cheese and a large quantity of expired mustard oil from a godown in the outskirts of Jammu city, an official of the department said.

The seizure in Gangyal area of the city comes days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah instructed the department to intensify inspections to ensure all food items meet quality and safety standards, the official said.

Acting on a tip off, a raid was carried out on a building which was not registered to store any food item in Gangyal and subsequently, 2,100 kgs of adulterated cheese and 78 tins of expired mustard oil were seized, he said.

He said no one was found present inside the building at the time of the raid and the seized material was tested in the mobile testing laboratory.

An appropriate action as per law was started to bring the culprits to book, the official said, requesting people to come forward and inform the department about wrong-doers who are playing with the health of the masses.