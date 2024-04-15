2,100 kg of poppy husk recovered, Haryana man held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) An inter-state drug racket was busted here with the arrest of a man and recovery of 2,100 kg of poppy husk, Punjab Police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Vikram Kumar, a resident of Haryana’s Sirsa, they said.

"In a major breakthrough, Barnala police has busted an interstate drug racket and recovered 2100 kg of poppy husk and arrested Vikram Kumar of Sirsa, Haryana," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Dhanaula police station in Barnala district, he said. PTI CHS NB NB