21,000 trees planted in Latur village under 'One House, One Tree' initiative

Latur, Jul 30 (PTI) A total of 21,000 trees have been planted at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district in the last three years under a unique initiative named 'One House, One Tree', which is aimed at promoting plantation.

This initiative was launched at Bamani village in Udgir tehsil in June 2021 with the plantation of 800 trees.

Plantation of saplings on barren lands was undertaken under this initiative. Residents of the village and the forest department also imposed an "axe ban" in the village and not a single tree was cut in the last three years, an office-bearer of the village said.

Due to all these steps, Bamani won the first prize in the Smart Village competition in the tehsil and received a prize of Rs 10 lakh, he said. PTI COR NP