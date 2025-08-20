212 people evacuated in Pune as water released from dam floods low-lying areas

Pune, Aug 20 (PTI) More than 200 people were shifted to safer locations as heavy showers in the catchment areas of a dam led to water discharge from the project, causing flooding in several low-lying localities of Pune city on Wednesday, civic officials said.

As intense rains lashed its catchment areas, a large amount of water was released from the Khadakwasla dam, inundating low-lying areas along the Mutha river, which runs through the city, said the officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

"Since 9 am on Wednesday, reports of waterlogging in low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar on Sinhgad Road, Khilare Vasti, Pulachi Wadi, Yerawada and Warje have been received. Upon receiving the information, PMC teams were deployed to pump out the water from these areas, from where 212 people were evacuated to safer places," informed a civic official.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited these areas and took stock of the situation.

Four dams -- Temghar, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla and Panshet -- which provide water to Pune city, have been filled to their capacity due to heavy rains and excess water is being released into the Mutha river. PTI SPK RSY