216 delegates leave for Kashi Tamil Sangamam - 2

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) A total of 216 delegates from Tamil Nadu left by a special train on Monday to attend the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam scheduled to be held in Varanasi from December 17 to 30.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who flagged-off the maiden train taking the delegates from Dr MGR Central Railway station here, said the delegates were on a cultural pilgrimage to experience the "timeless connect" between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

He released a book titled: Kashi as etched on the Tamil Mind, published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, during the flag-off.

Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, Kaushal Kishore, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, B Viswanath Eerya, and members of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam committee participated in the event.

The first contingent boarded three coaches earmarked for Kashi Tamil Sangamam delegates while other coaches were open for the public.

Southern Railway notified 7 pairs of special trains to facilitate delegates from Tamil Nadu to participate in the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The trains will be operated from Dr MGR Chennai Central (3 services), Kanniyakumari (2 services) and Coimbatore Junction (2 services).

The second service of Kashi Tamil Sangamam special train to Varanasi will commence from Kanniyakumari on December 16.

During the first edition held in November-December 2022, the southern railway facilitated a total of 2,592 delegates to participate in the central government initiative. PTI JSP ROH