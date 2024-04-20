217 cases of MACT, bank recovery resolved in Special Lok Adalats in J-K

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) As many as 217 cases of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) and bank recovery were resolved by the Special Lok Adalats in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

The Special Lok Adalat was organised throughout the Union Territory with special emphasis on amicable settlement of MACT and bank recovery cases that were pending disposal before various courts, said Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, A K Gupta.

As per the data received from various district legal services authorities, he said that a total of 667 cases were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat, out of which 217 cases were amicably settled involving a total amount of over Rs 6.83 crore giving a huge relief to the litigants.

Ganderbal district emerged as the front runner with amicable resolution of 50 cases, out of 53, taken up in the Special Lok Adalat, Gupta said.

He said this was the fourth Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year and the next special Lok Adalat shall be held on May 17, focusing on the settlement of consumer cases pending disposal in different consumer forums within J&K.

Gupta urged the advocates in general and the litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of such Special Lok Adalats which are being organised by the J&K Legal Services Authority. PTI TAS AS AS