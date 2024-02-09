2.18 crore devotees take dip in Ganga in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) About 2.18 crore people took a dip in the Ganga and the holy 'Sangam' at different ghats on Friday on Mauni Amavasya, the third major bathing occasion of Magh Mela here, an official said.

The official from the Magh Mela administration said people have been flocking to the ghats from various parts of the country and and abroad.

He said that on behalf of the fair administration, flowers were showered on the people at ghats from a helicopter, creating an atmosphere of joy.

In view of the huge crowd, the length of the ghats has been increased from 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet and a total of 12 ghats have been prepared equipped with sheds to change clothes.

The administration has increased the number of public toilets from 1,800 to 6,000, in addition to 12,000 institutional toilets.

The total number of toilets in the fair area now stands at 18,000, the official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Magh Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in the fair area and more than 300 CCTV cameras and many AI-based cameras are operational in the entire area and the feed from these cameras is sent to the Integrated Command Control Centre.