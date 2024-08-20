22 admin circles in Marathwada receive heavy rains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 22 administrative circles in the drought-prone Marathwada region have received heavy rains in 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a report from the divisional commissioner's office, the highest rainfall of 112.7 mm was recorded in the Pendgaon circle in Beed district in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, followed by Chausala (Beed) with 111.50 mm and Dharashiv Rural with 104 mm.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

The region has received 499.2 mm rain so far this monsoon, compared to an average rainfall of 444.9 mm, the report stated.

The water storage in 11 major irrigation projects has reached 35.84 per cent. The storage in Sina Kolegaon dam in Dharashiv and Majalgaon in Beed remains low, it stated.