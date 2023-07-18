22 admin circles of Marathwada region see 25-50 per cent of rainfall expected in July

Aurangabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Twenty-two out of 468 administrative circles in Marathwada have so far received 25 to 50 per cent of the average rainfall expected in July, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

As per official data, 103 circles have received more than 100 per cent of the expected rainfall, he said.

Talking to reporters, newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Ardad said that rainfall has become a matter of concern for Marathwada and a detailed review of the situation will be conducted.

There are 468 revenue circles in eight districts of Marathwada, of which 22 have received less than 50 per cent of the average expected rainfall, an official said.

The highest nine circles out of 22 are in Parbhani district, followed by Nanded (6) and Jalna (3), while Hingoli, Osmanabad and Beed have one circle each, he said.

At least 90 circles that have received 50 to 75 per cent of the average expected rainfall, while 103 have received 75-100 per cent and 253 recorded showers above 100 per cent of the expected rainfall, the official said. PTI AW ARU