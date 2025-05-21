22 children injured as school bus falls into pond in Jharkhand

Hazaribag, May 21 (PTI) Twenty-two children were injured after their school bus fell into a pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in Khutra village in the Ichak police station area when the children were returning home from school, they said.

The injured were admitted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"The conditions of eight children are serious," Ichak police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Singh said.

He said the bus driver reportedly lost control, and the vehicle fell into the pond.

"Locals rescued the children from the pond and took them to the hospital," he said.

Locals also allegedly thrashed the driver.