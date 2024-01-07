22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records maximum temperature of 18.8 deg C

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Twenty-two Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Sunday due to weather-related conditions in the national capital, which recorded a maximum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the humidity level recorded at 5.30 pm was 71 per cent, it said.

The IMD said there will be shallow to moderate fog in the coming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9.

According to the railways, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 331 at 6 pm which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM IJT