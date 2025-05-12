22 held for assaulting police in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), May 12 (PTI) Altogether 22 people, including 18 women, were arrested on the charge of assaulting police personnel at a coastal village in Ganjam district, an officer said.

At least six police personnel suffered injuries, and their vehicle was damaged when a group of people threw stones and bombs at them in Pati Sunapur village under Marine police station on Sunday night when they were on duty during a festival.

While one group of the villagers was in favour of the Jogamma Yatra in the village from Sunday, another wanted to defer it to the last week of this month.

A key road was blocked by people carrying arms to stop the festival and procession of the deity in the village on Sunday night.

Police reached the spot and discussed the matter with the agitators, besides the executive magistrate, to control the situation, the officer said.

Despite their efforts, the accused people abused the police and continued to block the road. They also threw stones and petrol bombs at police personnel, said Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M.

Due to the explosion of bombs and hurling of stones, six police personnel were injured and a vehicle was damaged, he said.

They blocked the village road for about three hours, causing severe inconvenience to the common people and obstructed the police from performing their duty, the officer added.

The situation was tense but under control in the village on Monday.

Four platoons of security forces were deployed in the village, the SP said.

Attempts are being made to arrest the other accused people. PTI COR BBM NN