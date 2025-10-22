22 held for gambling in Bhadohi, sent to jail

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Police arrested 22 people allegedly involved in gambling inside a house in Bhadohi district, officials said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sachchidanand Pandey said the arrests were made on Tuesday night during a patrol in the New Bazaar area.

During the patrol, a youth standing at the gate of a house ran inside after spotting Sub-Inspector Manish Dwivedi. Acting on suspicion, the police raided the premises and found 22 people gambling inside.

Pandey said that Krishna Kumar Yadav and Mahendra Yadav had allegedly organised the gambling activity at their residence. Several decks of playing cards and Rs 20,000 in cash were recovered from the spot, he added.

All the accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act. They were produced before a magistrate and subsequently sent to jail, police said.