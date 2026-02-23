22 hours on, firefighters continue operation to douse flames in Seelampur; no casualty reported

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A massive fire that broke out in a cloth shop in northeast Delhi's Old Seelampur area on Sunday evening is still raging after 22 hours, with multiple fire tenders deployed to douse the flames, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Monday.

No casualty has been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 4.22 pm on Sunday after the fire erupted around 4 pm.

"The flames quickly spread to adjoining establishments in the congested market, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation," the officer said.

The fire spread to multiple shops due to the proximity of structures and the presence of combustible materials, the officer added.

"More than 50 fire tenders were deployed during the peak of the operation. At present, around 15 fire tenders are still at the spot to completely extinguish the blaze. If needed be, more vehicles will be rushed to the spot," he said. PTI BM BM APL APL