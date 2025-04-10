22 killed in rain-related incidents in UP; CM directs officials to expedite relief measures

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Rains accompanied by hailstorm and lightning lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving 22 people dead in 15 districts of the state, officials said.

According to a press statement from the Relief Commissioner's office, Fatehpur and Azamgarh districts each reported three fatalities due to rain-related incidents.

Two deaths each were recorded in Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, and Sitapur districts while one person each lost their life in Ghazipur, Gonda, Amethi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Kannauj, Barabanki, Jaunpur, and Unnao districts.

Taking note of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in the affected districts to carry out relief operations with full urgency and preparedness.

The inclement weather also resulted in damage to 15 houses across the affected districts.

The state government has initiated the process of providing financial assistance of Rs 4 Lakh each to the families of the deceased, the statement added.

State capital Lucknow also received rains.

Firozabad's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vishu Raja said two people were killed due to lightning strikes in the district.

Lalita Devi, a 30-year-old pregnant woman, died after being struck by lightning in Daulatpur village in the Narkhi area, while Padav Veer Singh (32) was killed in Chinari village in the Jasrana area.

The ADM said the family members of the deceased will be given financial assistance.

Ghanshyam (40), a labourer, died after being struck by lightning in Siddharthnagar. The incident took place in Gaura Mangua village when Ghanshyam was going for work, the officials said.

In Sitapur, two people died in separate incidents due to heavy rain and lightning strikes.

Harishchandra (25) died due to a lightning strike in Moch Khurd village when he was working in his field, while 55-year-old Kusuma Devi died when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rains in Rasoolpur village.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, a 19-year-old woman, Aarti, died after being struck by lightning in Malauli village, located within the Bakhira police circle.

"Around 10 am, Aarti, the daughter of Baburam, was working in the field when she was struck by lightning," Circle Officer Sarvdaman Singh said.

In Amethi, 60-year-old Prabhawati was killed after being struck by lightning.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amethi Kotwali police station Brijesh Singh said the incident occurred when Prabhawati was working in her field.

The chief minister has instructed the officials to visit the affected areas, closely monitor the relief efforts and ensure immediate assistance to those impacted by the adverse weather conditions, according to an official statement issued here.

In cases of loss of lives or livestock due to lightning strikes, storms, heavy rain or hailstorms, immediate distribution of relief funds to the affected families must be ensured, he has said.

Adityanath has also emphasised that those injured must receive prompt and adequate medical treatment.

Highlighting the ongoing government wheat-procurement process, the chief minister has directed that all necessary precautions be taken to ensure safe storage of wheat at the procurement centres and mandis (wholesale markets).

He has also instructed officials to conduct a thorough survey of crop damage and submit a detailed report to the government for appropriate action.

In areas affected by waterlogging, Adityanath has called for immediate drainage arrangements, ensuring that the issue is addressed on a priority basis.

This will enable the administration to initiate appropriate follow-up action and support the affected farmers, the statement said.

Heavy rainfall and lightning struck more than two dozen districts across central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the weather office reported.

Lucknow recorded 11 mm of rainfall, while Sultanpur experienced the heaviest downpour of 25.2 mm. The other districts receiving significant rainfall included Barabanki (24.8 mm), Ghazipur (22.6 mm) and Gorakhpur (12.3 mm). Hardoi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ballia, Bahraich, Amethi and Basti also recorded scattered rainfall.

The meteorological department has issued a warning of scattered rainfall for Friday in the Terai-belt districts bordering Nepal as well as in the central and eastern parts of the state.