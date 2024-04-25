22 more nominations filed from Srinagar LS seat on last day; total now 39

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) A total of 39 nominations have been filed from the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency which is going to polls on May 13, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

On the last date of filing of nomination papers, 22 candidates filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer, the spokesman said.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, while the party's Salman Sagar submitted his papers as a covering candidate.

Hakikat Singh from National Panthers Party-Bhim, Rakesh Handu from J&K National United Front, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and Qaiser Sultan Ganai, the covering candidate of DPAP, submitted their nomination papers before the RO, the spokesman said.

Ashiq Hussain from Rastriya Jan Kranti Party, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gana Suraksha Party, Suraya Nissar from National Republic Party of India, and Farooq Ahmad Bhat from National Youth Party also filed their nominations, he said.

Those who filed their nomination as Independent candidates were Wahida Tabasum, Qazi Ashraf, Fida Hussain Dar, Abdul Hamid Rather, Arun Kumar Raina, Bansi Lal Bhat, Saquib Rahman Makhdoomi, Shadib Hanief, Javaid Ahmad Wani, Jehangir Ahmad Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Malik, and Sajad Ahmad Dar.

PDP's Waheed Parra and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir had filed their nominations on Wednesday.

Seventeen candidates had already filed their nomination papers before, the spokesman said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Friday. The candidates have the option to withdraw their names before April 29.

Voting in the constituency is scheduled for May 13 in the fourth phase. Votes will be counted on June 4. PTI SSB VN VN