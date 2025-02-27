22 Naxalites held in separate operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region; explosives seized

Sukma/Bijapur, Feb 27 (PTI) A total of 22 Naxalites have been arrested and explosives seized from them in separate operations carried out in two districts of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

While 18 of these Naxalites were held from three places in Bijapur district on Thursday, four others were arrested in Sukma on Tuesday, they said.

"Security personnel apprehended 10 lower-rung cadres from a forest of Gunjeparti village under the Usur police station limits in Bijpaur district during the anti-Naxal operation," an official said.

The local police and 201, 204, 205, 206 and 210 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an operation, he said.

The security forces seized explosives and Maoist pamphlets from them, he said.

In another operation, seven Naxalites were nabbed by the 210 CoBRA battalion and local police between the forests of Rajpenta and Sarkeguda villages under the Basaguda police station limits, the official said.

Two tiffin bombs, a cordex wire, a battery and daily use items were seized from them, he said.

One more cadre was held by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police from the jungle of Chihka village under the Bhairamgarh police station limits, he said, adding that a tiffin bomb and a cordex wire was recovered from him.

In Sukma district, four Naxalites were arrested and explosive materials were confiscated from him, another police official said.

Maoist cadres had planned to plant explosives in the Chintalnar area to target security forces during their patrolling, he said.

These four lower-rung cadres, who were active as militia members of Maoists, were apprehended from a forested hill near Ravguda village under Chinatalnar police station area on Tuesday. A joint team of the 74th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force was out on an area domination operation at the time, a police official here said.

All the arrested cadres are natives of Morpalli village in the area, he said.

The security personnel recovered 15 gelatin rods, two electronic detonators, eight non-electronic detonators, 12-metres of cordex wire, Maoist pamphlets, one command switch and other materials from the four, he said.

During their interrogation, they told police that they had planned to plant explosives on routes taken by security forces during their patrolling in the area, the official said.

Meanwhile, three Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered on Thursday in Bijapur.

"Lakkhu Karam alias Gunda, Sukhram Awalam and Narsu Boddu alias Neti turned themselves in. Karam was president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) under Pidiya Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the CPI (Maoist). Awalam was its Jantana Sarkar head. Neti was Kamkanar RPC Platoon Deputy Commander," a district official said.

Karam and Awalam carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he added.