22 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Sukma, Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 22 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

The cadres, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here under the `Poona Margem' (New Dawn) rehabilitation scheme of the government, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The Maoists' influence is steadily declining in the district due to the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, establishment of new security camps and the increased reach of development projects, he said.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) Sukma, District Force Sukma, Range Field Team (RFT) Jagdalpur and the Central Reserve Police Force played a key role in encouraging the Naxalites to surrender, the SP said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

More than 1,500 Naxalites surrendered in the state in 2025.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026. PTI COR KRK