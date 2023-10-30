22 parked buses burnt after massive fire at garage in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Twenty-two parked private buses were burnt after they caught fire at a garage here on Monday, police said.

The fire broke out when welding work was being carried out on the parts of one of the parked buses in the garage in Veerabhadra Nagar, they said.

"As per preliminary probe, we suspect that a spark from the welding machine led to the fire. The fire later spread to other buses which were parked at the garage causing heavy damages," a senior police officer said.

Multiple fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the fire department said, adding, 18 buses were completely burnt and four partially damaged.

There were 35 buses at the garage. A total of 22 buses caught fire, he added.

Since the garage was housed in an open space, people could move out quickly when the fire was noticed.

None was hurt in the blaze, the police said, adding a detailed investigation is underway to probe the exact cause of the fire. PTI AMP RS ROH