22 people injured after mini truck collides with car in Karnataka''s Mandya district

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 19 (PTI) Twenty-two people were injured, including two seriously, after a mini truck collided with a car in the district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened between KM Doddi and Maddur, they said.

The mini truck was overloaded with people and collided with a car in which four people were travelling, police said.

"All of them sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Only two among the 22 have sustained serious injuries while rest of them have got minor injuries," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident and further investigation is underway, he said.